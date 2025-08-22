South Africa: Cape Town Council Speaker Survives No-Confidence Vote - South African News Briefs - August 22, 2025

Cape Town Council Speaker Survives No-Confidence Vote

Cape Town Council Speaker Felicity Purchase has survived a motion of no confidence brought by the GOOD party and some opposition councillors, reports EWN. The motion followed an incident where a security officer choked an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillor in council chambers, and criticism over her decision to hold the council meeting virtually. GOOD Councillor Jonathan Cupido accused Purchase of abusing her power and showing bias towards Democratic Alliance (DA) councillors. However, DA councillor Mzwakhe Nqavashe has described the motion as a political witch hunt.

School Governing Body Federation Slams Bail for Accused Principal



The School Governing Body Federation in Limpopo has expressed concerns after a principal was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old learner at a school outside Lebowakgomo, reports SABC News. The accused appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court, where he was granted bail of R3 000. The case was postponed to 20 October for further investigation. SGB Federation convener Derick Mosoana has said that the bail decision was not surprising, saying that South Africa is "a nation at war with women and children." He called for stronger child protection measures and greater awareness in schools.

Tshwane to Finalize Master Plan to Revive Loss-Making Wonderboom Airport

The City of Tshwane has said that it expects to finalise a master plan by December to guide efforts to revive the loss-making Wonderboom Airport, reports EWN. The Wonderboom Airport, which is owned by the City of Tshwane, has been running at a huge loss for several years. This has led to suggestions, in some quarters, that it should be pawned off to the private sector. Tshwane's MMC for Roads and Transport, Tlangi Mogale, said the city has approved a four-tier plan to stabilise airport operations and governance. She said that the airport will be managed independently through a separate board and senior management to ensure accountability.

