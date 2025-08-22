Africa: President Urges Deeper South Africa-Japan Trade and Investment Ties

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for stronger economic and investment partnerships between South Africa and Japan, highlighting the opportunities in critical minerals, renewable energy, agriculture and advanced manufacturing.

Addressing the South Africa-Japan Business Forum on the sidelines of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Summit in Yokohama on Thursday, the President said the next phase of bilateral relations should be grounded in "innovation, resilience and inclusive prosperity".

"This year marks 115 years of relations between South Africa and Japan. It is an opportune time to strengthen our long-standing economic relationship," the President told delegates.

He noted that recent tariff changes by the United States had underscored the importance of diversifying South Africa's export markets, with Japan emerging as a key partner in efforts to build resilient global supply chains.

The President welcomed Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's recent remarks signalling Japan's willingness to adjust tariffs for partners under strain, saying this could form the basis for deeper tariff cooperation between the two countries.

President Ramaphosa said there was immense opportunities for South Africa and Japan to collaborate on integrated supply chains within strategic sectors, such as battery minerals, automotive components, renewable energy equipment and hydrogen technologies, which would strengthen both countries against external trade disruptions.

Japan is one of South Africa's most important economic partners, with over 270 Japanese companies operating locally and sustaining more than 200 000 jobs.

South Africa's exports to Japan are dominated by minerals such as platinum, coal, manganese and titanium, while agricultural products like Rooibos tea, citrus, wine and avocados are making inroads into the Japanese market.

"South Africa is a top-tier global agricultural exporter, with strong sanitary and phytosanitary standards and traceability systems, with a growing range of niche, high-value products.

"Globally, we are ranked the number one exporter of Rooibos tea, the number one exporter of macadamia nuts, the second largest exporter of fresh citrus and the fifth largest exporter by volume of wine," the President said.

He added that South Africa remains a global leader in the supply of platinum group metals, manganese and vanadium - all critical to Japan's green technology industries.

"South African exports automotive components to Japanese auto manufacturers across global supply chains, chemicals and polymers, and stainless steel and fabricated metal products.

"Our products are not only export-ready but uniquely positioned to meet evolving Japanese consumer and industrial demands," he said.

He told delegates that South Africa's economic recovery, renewal and expansion is being driven by a massive rollout of investment in energy, water, road, rail, port, telecommunication, digital and social infrastructure.

"Through this, we are expanding economic capacity and improving efficiencies. We are improving policy certainty and have adequate investment protection mechanisms to reduce risks for prospective investors and existing industry players," he said.

He further urged Japanese businesses to take advantage of opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), positioning South Africa as a hub for manufacturing and innovation serving a market of 1.4 billion people.

He highlighted that the country is also chairing key forums in the G20 and G7 outreach that focus on critical minerals, climate finance and industrial resilience.

"South Africa and Japan can jointly advocate for rules-based global systems that support fair trade, sustainable investment and value chain integration. Together, we will be able to build industrial corridors in electric vehicles, hydrogen and digital innovation.

"We should strengthen trading platforms for agricultural products, minerals and health goods. And we should harmonise tariff and regulatory frameworks to incentivise location of high-value manufacturing.

"We must work to translate our friendship into industrial and human development, with South Africa serving as a gateway to Africa," the President said.

The President further encouraged Japanese businesses to work together to seize the abundant opportunities that South Africa has to offer. - SAnews.gov.za