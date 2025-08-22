Tanzania, Japan Sign Landmark Construction Deal At TICAD9 Summit

21 August 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Yokohama — TANZANIA has become the first country in Africa to sign an agreement with Japan in a bid to enhance human resources development in the construction sector.

Today, August 21, 2025, or yesterday in Japan time, Tanzania and Japan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in human resource development in the construction sector.

The MoU was signed by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, and Japan's Deputy Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (in charge of International Projects), Kenichi Ogasawara, in Yokohama on the sidelines of the TICAD9 Summit on Wednesday.

The agreement aims at building capacity among Tanzanian youth in engineering and construction fields by acquiring Japanese technology and skills so they can become self-employed in the construction sector and secure jobs in Japanese companies.

ALSO READ: Tanzania and Kenya are in a joint bid to combat the Illegal fauna, flora, wildlife trade.

According to information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, the agreement will also involve Tanzanian youth and the private sector in the implementation of the National Development Vision 2050, through the development of quality infrastructure, an essential cross-cutting sector in Tanzania's economic growth.

Previously, Japan signed similar agreements with some Southeast Asian countries, where Japan's advanced infrastructure technology has significantly contributed to their economic development.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.