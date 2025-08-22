Ethiopia Gears Up to Welcome Guests for the Second Africa Climate Summit

Addis Ababa — Following Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's announcement that Ethiopia will host the Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2) from September 8-10, 2025, in collaboration with the African Union, the country is progressing well to welcome guests, according to Office of the Prime Minister.

The ACS2 will be held under the theme: "Accelerating Global Climate Solutions: Financing for Africa's Resilient and Green Development", and will convene Heads of State and Government, development partners, intergovernmental organisations, academia, civil society, women & youth groups, and others.

According to the office, the Summit is built around two core strategic pillars including showcasing African solutions for climate action and unlocking scalable climate finance for climate action.

It aims to position Africa as a unified force to influence COP30, G20, UNGA, and other global outcomes; drive concrete reforms to scale grant-based climate finance and investment mechanisms; showcase African-led climate solutions with potential for global impact; and build strategic partnerships to support Africa's resilient and green development pathways.

This grand pan-African gathering is expected to adopt the African Leaders' Addis Ababa Declaration and launch a flagship report on initiatives and strategic partnerships at national, regional, continental, and global levels.

The Summit is a demonstration of Ethiopia's proven commitment to African-led climate action and leadership, to hosting ACS2, and to advancing bold, continent-wide solutions.

Leaders, innovators, and change-makers in Addis Ababa this September are anticipated to join to shape Africa's climate future.