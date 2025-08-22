Ethiopia: PM Abiy Stresses Political Standards Have Prevented Us From Moving Forward

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that players of politics in today Ethiopia-- some politicians or individuals act as obstacles -- clinging to the status quo and resisting meaningful change, while others are mere dreamers.

In an interview with Fana Media Corporation, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed highlighted about his latest book series, the Medemer State.

The prime minister stated that the latest book elaborates about Ethiopia's relationship with the outside world, while setting out in detail how a transformed countryside and a modern, well-organized city can be created as part of this process.

It explains how the outcomes achieved in industry and tourism can be harnessed swiftly and effectively for the nation's development, he stated.

Abiy further stated the book illustrates as we move forward with the world, where do we stand, and in which direction is the rest of the world heading.

It also examines where Ethiopia's political, economic, and social fractures began, and how these divisions separated us from the rest of the world, Abiy pointed out.

In his thorough explanations, the prime minister described the Medemer books series, examining about politics, economics, and diplomacy in depth.

At its core, Medemer is a philosophy through which national issues are studied, problems are analyzed with rigor, and remedies are proposed with clarity, he stated.

Describing players of politics in today Ethiopia, some politicians or individuals act as obstacles -- clinging to the status quo and resisting meaningful change, the Prime Minister asserted, adding while others are dreamers: full of aspirations and ambitions, yet without putting in the necessary effort to realize their goals.

Additionally, Abiy added many avoid taking responsibility for work that requires commitment or investment, expecting results without contributing meaningfully.

The prime minister cited the feudal system in Ethiopia that had existed for an extended period, in contrast to monarchical systems in various regions of the world that had sought to assess their circumstances and implement reforms to align with contemporary needs.

He argued that the political standards in the country have prevented us from moving forward and transformation.

A government's main focus should be on articulating, "I will build this for my country; this is the best way, and to build it, I will do this and that, " he underscored.

Abiy stressed if they constantly waste time only blaming and disparaging the past, they will never connect with their own dreams.

This is evident why past regimes in Ethiopia, despite how far they went in dismantling the systems that came before them, had a major limitation when it came to building their own vision.

"Destroying one system and building another cannot happen overnight. It takes time to move away from previous practices, procedures, and relationships to establish a new, functioning system. In Ethiopia's case, one group would dismantle what another had built, and vice versa. This cycle has eroded the credibility and trustworthiness of institutions," Prime Minister Abiy underscored.

Over the past seven years, numerous demands and ideas have emerged including dismantling of the federal system, he noted, adding whether we choose to dismantle or enhance and modify, it is essential that we take the necessary time to identify and rectify any gaps.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added the nation has made millstones over the years despite challenges.

For example, at the end of this month, Ethiopia will host the Africa Climate Summit, he said attributing hosting high-level event to the direct result of concrete achievements that Ethiopia has made and described the result as a role model for others.

In an astonishing and phenomenal leap, the Prime Minister emphasized that over the past seven years, , millions of Ethiopians have consistently and voluntarily taken it upon themselves to plant 48 billion seedlings.

This was done out of a desire to save their country, protect their soil, increase water resources, and prevent hunger and drought.

He added Ethiopia also recognized the potential of AI, laid out its vision in official documents, drafted policies, and established an institution dedicated to it.