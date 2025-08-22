Angola: Border Authorities Prevent Smuggling of 2k Liters of Fuel

15 August 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ondjiva — A total 2,550 liters of fuel (gasoline and diesel) were seized on the border between the southern Province of Cunene and the Republic of Namibia by the Border Police (PGF).

The fuel seized between July 12th and August 12th of the current year was packaged in 25-liter drums and was destined for illegal sale in the neighboring country.

The information was made official on Thursday (14) by the PGF spokesperson in Cunene, Superintendent Lino Epalanga, who emphasized that 4 vehicles were also seized for fuel smuggling during the process.

The alleged smugglers use hidden routes among the wood to reach the neighboring country.

In addition to the efforts to combat fuel smuggling, he said that 60 bags of used clothing and 30 cartons of "Yes" cigarettes, among other domestic products, were also seized.

He appealed to traditional authorities to work to mobilize citizens to refrain from concealing illegal acts and using quimbos (traditional residences) as safe havens for smuggled goods.

He assured the continued readiness of the forces to monitor and protect the common border to prevent fuel smuggling, goods trafficking, and cross-border crime.

The province of Cunene shares a 460-km border with the Republic of Namibia, 340 km of which are land and 120 km by river.

