Angola/Congo-Kinshasa: Angola Loses to DRC and Misses CHAN'2025 Quarterfinals

Luanda — The Angolan national football team lost 0-2 to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Thursday, in the fourth Group A match, played at the Moi International Sports Center stadium in Kenya.

With this result, the Angolans were left out of the quarterfinals of the African Football Championship (CHAN'2025).

Players Kitambala and Mokonzi scored the goals for the Democratic Republic of Congo, eliminating the Angolan team early from the competition being held in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Angola, who will have time off in the final round, have four points and are in fourth place. They have no chance of reaching the quarterfinals, from which the first and second-place teams from each of the four groups qualify.

In Angola's group, there are three teams with the possibility of qualifying, such as Kenya, group leader with seven points, Morocco (6) and DRC (6).

