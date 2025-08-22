South Africa: Tributes for ITHPCSA Member, Mme Ntswaki Maria Siease

The Interim Traditional Health Practitioners Council of South Africa (ITHPCSA) has announced the passing of Mme Ntswaki Maria Siease, a dedicated member of the council, who passed away earlier this month.

The ITHPCSA praised Siease who passed away on 12 August, for her distinguished service and unwavering commitment to the council.

"She was an active member of the Legal Committee as well as the Registration, Education and Accreditation Committee, where her contribution, wisdom, and leadership enriched the work of the Council," the statement read.

The team said she was passionate about advancing the recognition, regulation, and professionalisation of traditional health practice in South Africa.

In accordance with Section 7(c) of the Traditional Health Practitioners Act, No. 22 of 2007, the council consists of a maximum of 22 members, appointed by the Minister of Health in the prescribed manner.

It plays a critical role in upholding ethical standards, protecting public health, and promoting the recognition and integration of traditional healing within South Africa's broader healthcare system.

Siease was appointed as one of the nine traditional health practitioners representing each province.

"She carried this responsibility with pride, dignity, and a deep sense of duty to both the council and the communities she served."

Beyond her council responsibilities, she also served as a member of the Free State Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committee (PICC), where she worked tirelessly to promote safe, culturally rooted, and regulated initiation practices.

"Her involvement at both provincial and national levels demonstrated her dedication to preserving and safeguarding African traditions while ensuring the well-being of communities."

The council, under the leadership of Sheila Fihliwe Khama, Chairperson of the ITHPCSA, has since extended its deepest condolences to the Siease family, friends, colleagues, and community during this time of mourning.

She will be laid to rest on Saturday, 23 August 2025, at Matsikeng in the Free State. The service will begin at 8 am.