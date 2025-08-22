Rwanda: Defence Ministry Air-Ticket Scandal - Court Postpones Bail Ruling

A military tribunal in Kigali on Thursday, August 21, postponed a bail ruling in a case involving 28 defendants, including three Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) officers, two Rwanda Correctional Service (RCS) officers, and several civilians including well-known sports journalists.

The case is related to the alleged misuse of the Ministry of Defence (MOD) account to illegally purchase airline tickets.

The accused include RDF officers Capt. Peninah Mutoni, Capt. Peninah Umurungi, and Maj. Vincent Murigande, as well as RCS senior officers CSP Hillary Sengabo and CSP Olive Mukantabana.

The case's hearing opened on August 13 in camera.

The civilians implicated include sports journalists Reagan "Rugaju" Ndayishimiye, Richard Ishimwe, and former journalist Antha Mucyo Biganiro. Also on trial are APR FC fans' spokesperson Frank "Janguani" Mugisha, APR treasurer Georgine Kalisa, Sylvie Umurungi, Ezra Manzi, and RwandAir employee Gerald Cyaruhinda.

All 28 defendants remain in detention as the court prepares to set a new date for the ruling.

More about the scandal

The tickets in question are linked to APR FC's continental matches against Egypt's Pyramids FC in August last year and Tanzania's Azam FC.

The suspects allegedly conspired to misappropriate public funds through unauthorised purchase and use of plane tickets.

Mutoni, an officer in RDF's Protocol Department, is accused of abusing her position to facilitate APR FC fans and civilians travel abroad. Reports say fans deposited money into her accounts to buy them tickets, but instead of using those funds, she allegedly used Ministry of Defence (MoD) resources.

In November 2024, she is said to have improperly authorised the purchase of tickets for RCS officers Mukantabana and Sengabo, who were on UN peacekeeping duty in South Sudan. The officers were supposed to cover their own costs, but instead, MoD funds were allegedly used. Another officer on UN duty, Umurungi, is also said to have benefited in the same way.

The tickets were reportedly bought without Mutoni's superiors knowing and without proper paperwork. Murigande, Head of Travels at MoD, is also accused of verbally approving two questionable ticket purchases for RCS officers, while RwandAir staff member Cyaruhinda allegedly helped forge documents to show that Umurungi had paid for her ticket when she had not.

The case further implicates Mutoni for helping Umurungi cover up a $700 loss from her private ticketing business by adding it to MoD invoices that were later approved and paid.

All defendants have pleaded not guilty.

At the August 13 hearing, military prosecutors asked the court to hold the trial in camera, arguing that revealing details involving MoD and RDF personnel could threaten national security. Defence lawyers disagreed, saying the case involves public funds and should be heard openly, with only sensitive military matters kept confidential.

The judge ruled in favour of the prosecution, ordering the hearings to be held behind closed doors.

The court will issue the bail ruling on August 26.