Nigeria: Days After Deadly Mosque Attack, Bandits Impose ₦15m Levy On Katsina Communities

Bandits have imposed N15 million levy on community residents, particularly those residing in Almu Ward of Malumfashi local government area of Katsina State.

The councilor of Almu Ward, Usman Usman, raised the alarm in an interview with LEADERSHIP over the worsening spate of banditry in the area, revealing that armed groups now invade communities daily, killing, abducting, and imposing heavy levies on residents.

According to him, the Boko Haram terrorists have demanded a total of ₦10 million and two Honda motorcycles from about eight to nine villages, bringing the estimated sum to nearly ₦15 million.

He reiterated that farmers will only be allowed to access their farms between 8am and 1pm if the terrorists' conditions were met.

"They told us this is the condition for negotiation if we want to go to our farms peacefully without attacks," he said.

Usman added that each household was contributing N10,000 for that purpose, and that despite the efforts, the terrorists have not ceased from attacking the communities.

"Two communities were attacked yesterday. They snatched phones, money, and also went away with people and animals. Anytime they come, they take three to five persons along with rustled livestock. The people now believe the government has abandoned them and that they are under the control of the bandits," he added.

Usman further disclosed that residents of about 16 communities have fled to towns such as Dayi and Malumfashi, abandoning their homes at night for safety and returning only at daybreak to tendmto their farms briefly.

He identified the bandits' hideouts as Kankara local government area axis, particularly Wawa Kaza and Gimi, calling for urgent deployment of security forces to the affected areas.

In the past week, the Councillor said many residents were killed while others were receiving treatment in the hospitals.

"In Gidan Martau, between 27 and 30 people were killed, while in Almu, the Commander of the Civilian JTF was murdered," he revealed.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the recent attack on a mosque in Malumfashi LGA has risen to 32.

This was confirmed through the Katsina State Government Press Office following a condolence visit to Unguwar Mantau by a government delegation led by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abdullahi Faskari.

The delegation, which was received by the District Head of Karfi and relatives of the deceased, expressed sympathy and pledged government support.

In the chaos that followed, some of the kidnapped persons escaped, others were rescued by security operatives and are currently receiving medical attention in hospitals.

Katsina State governor, Dikko Radda, currently on medical vacation, repeatedly directed the Acting Governor, Faruk Lawal Jobe, to dispatch a high-powered delegation to console the victims' families and the affected communities.

Faskari described the incident as "a painful and huge loss to the community," adding that government would not relent in pursuing security measures to restore peace in the state.

He also confirmed that emergency relief has been provided to the affected families, while assessment of damages and community needs were ongoing.

The state delegation comprised of the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Mu'azu; senior government officials on security and humanitarian matters; the Malumfashi lawmaker in the State House of Assembly and the chairman of Malumfashi local government area Council.

Others included heads of security agencies such as the Commissioner of Police, the Commander of the Nigerian Army's 17 Brigade, the State Director of Department of State Services (DSS) and the State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).