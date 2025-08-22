Uganda: Bushenyi Journalist 'Fired' From Radio Job After Moving to Unseat Her MP Boss

BFM Radio in Bushenyi has stopped veteran presenter Caroline Namara from hosting her family affairs program after she announced plans to contest for the district woman MP seat, a position currently held by her employer, Annet Katusiime Mugisha.

Namara, who has worked at the station for 16 years, said she was dismissed by phone before she could formally resign as required by the station's employee policy.

"According to the policy, I should have resigned to participate in politics, but I was not allowed to resign. Instead, I was fired through a phone call," she said.

She described the decision as unfair and disrespectful after years of service, accusing management of undermining her rights and blocking her from buying airtime to share her manifesto.

"As an independent candidate in the upcoming elections, I believe this action is a blatant infringement on my media rights and an attempt to silence my voice," she said.

However, BFM managing director Jonas Tumwiine denied firing Namara, saying she was not a full-time employee but a contributor paid an allowance.

He argued that unlike other staff who previously joined politics after seeking leave, Namara failed to resign in time.

"We never fired Carol. We simply stopped her since she wasn't our staff but a contributor," Tumwiine said.

The standoff has stirred debate in Bushenyi over media impartiality ahead of the 2026 elections.

Other BFM journalists, including Prosper Twebaze and Nathan Keijana, have previously transitioned into politics after being granted leave.

Namara is set to face off with her former boss, Katusiime, and Vianah Kemigisha, who is also contesting as an independent after losing to the incumbent in the NRM primaries.