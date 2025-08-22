Zimbabwe: Four Zim Referees Selected for September World Cup Qualifiers

Four Zimbabwean referees have been selected to officiate during the upcoming 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in September.

The four selected referees are Brighton Chimene, Luckson Mhara, Edgar Rumeck, and Lawrence Zimhondi.

Center referee Brighton Chimene and the trio will take charge of the match between the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan on the 5th of September at the National Stadium in Juba.

Luckson Mhara and Edgar Rumeck will serve as assistant referees, while Lawrence Zimhondi will be the fourth match official.

The quartet's appointment is a testament to how well Zimbabwean match officials are performing on the international stage.

Chimene is currently officiating at the ongoing CHAN tournament, making him the only Zimbabwean referee at the games.