Angola: President João Lourenço Pays Tribute to Japanese People

Yokohama — The Angola Head of State and African Union Chair, João Lourenço, paid tribute Thursday (21) to the Japanese people, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the tragic dropping of atomic bombs on the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945.

"It was a painful moment that cannot be repeated anywhere on the planet, under any reason or pretext. Together, we will be vigilant to prevent a recurrence of this scourge," the statesman stated in his speech at the dinner hosted by the Japanese PM, Shigeru Ishiba, to the Heads of State and Government attending the 9th Edition of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9).

Speaking before African and Japanese leaders, as well as delegations from the African Union and international partners, President João Lourenço emphasized Japan's spirit of solidarity and African reciprocity, marked by generosity and sensitivity to the pain and suffering of peoples.

The President also highlighted Tokyo's stance as "a partner at all times, sensitive to the continent's main problems, serious in addressing issues, and steadfast in fulfilling its commitments, both bilaterally and multilaterally."

He added that the city of Yokohama, the venue for the conference, is a distinguished host to African, Japanese, and international partners, who gather every three years to reflect on paths for cooperation and support for Africa's sustainable development.

At the conclusion of his speech, João Lourenço proposed a toast to the success of the TICAD9, to the health of all present, and to the continued strengthening of friendship and solidarity between Africa and Japan. IZ/ART/CF/DOJ