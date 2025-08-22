Angola: Citizen Burns to Death From Wildfire

21 August 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Malanje — The Civil Protection Service and Firefighters (SPCB) removed on Wednesday the body of a 67-year-old Angolan citizen, victim of a wildfire, in the municipality of Cahombo, province of Malanje.

According to the institution's spokesperson, Julia da Conceição, the incident occurred when the victim tried to protect the grass he had gathered for the roof of his residence from the fire, and was struck by the flames and died at the scene.

It should be noted that the remains were removed in coordination with the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) and handed over to family members for burial.

