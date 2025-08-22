Ethiopia: Unlocking Regional Value Chains - How IGAD Fisheries Drive Inclusive Growth

Despite abundant fishery resources with a production capacity of over 3.5 million tons, the IGAD region is currently generating limited benefits for livelihoods and food security, with actual output at around 1 million tons per year. Addressing this gap requires robust collaboration and well-structured regional responses to unlock the full potential of the sector.

According to IGAD Agriculture and Environment Director DaherElmi, Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing, particularly in Somali waters, remains a major challenge. Weak Monitoring, Control, and Surveillance (MCS) systems, coupled with corruption, have enabled foreign vessels to engage in IUU fishing, depriving local communities of their fisheries resources.

Most intra-regional fish trade is informal, and IGAD is working with development partners to establish structured trade networks and promote value addition. Currently, most fish is sold fresh or sun-dried, reducing market value, while inadequate cold storage and transport contribute to significant post-harvest losses.

Recently, IGAD convened a three-day IGAD-ECOFISH High-Level Technical Consultation, culminating in an agreement to establish the Fisheries Monitoring, Control, and Surveillance Coordination Centre (MCS-CC). Stakeholders pledged to strengthen regional MCS systems, improve governance of marine and inland fisheries, and unlock the sector's potential for food security, livelihoods, and trade in the Greater Horn of Africa.

The workshop included a detailed assessment of the sustainable development potential of inland and marine fisheries, economic analyses of current performance and untapped opportunities, and cost- benefit evaluations to guide strategic investments.

The proposed IGAD Fisheries Forum Agency (IFFA) will serve as a dedicated platform for collaboration among member states, promoting sustainable use of inland and marine fisheries, value chain development, and inclusive socio-economic growth. Complementing this, the MCS Coordination Centre will provide technical support, coordinate regional monitoring, and work with maritime security mechanisms to combat IUU fishing and safeguard aquatic resources, according to Marc Maminiaina, Officer-in-Charge, Indian Ocean Commission.

"It is imperative that we act collaboratively and decisively to address the complex and interconnected challenges we may face. I am confident that through our collective efforts, we can overcome the challenges of fisheries resource management and build a more sustainable future for Africa and the Indian Ocean region," Marc added.

The Greater Horn of Africa boasts rich inland and marine fisheries that support livelihoods, food security, employment, and national economies. Inland waters, including major lakes such as Victoria and Turkana, extensive rivers, and reservoirs, which accounts for over 85 percent of regional production, while marine resources in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Indian Ocean offer high-value commercial and export opportunities.

However, fragile states, protracted conflicts, and security challenges limit national institutions' ability to fully harness fisheries resources and protect ecosystems. Weak infrastructure and governance gaps are exacerbated by cross-border insecurity, piracy risks, and competition over natural resources, putting further stress on vulnerable communities.

Agriculture State Minister Fikru Regassa highlighted that the establishment of the IGAD Fisheries Coordination Center (IFCC) represents a significant advancement in fostering cohesive fisheries governance, enhancing regional coordination, and improving MCS systems. "We are notably pleased with the focus on enhancing institutions, involving stakeholders, and ensuring sustainable financial practices," he said.

All IGAD Member States have developed and endorsed national Blue Economy Strategies, with fisheries as a top priority. "Sustainable fisheries development and governance require collective regional action that promotes sustainability, cooperation, and innovation. The initiative to establish the IGAD MCS Coordination Center, drawing lessons from SADC and IOC, is commendable," Daher said.

The regional fishery sector faces structural challenges including fragmented governance, limited coordination, insufficient MCS capacity, and underdeveloped value chains. These issues contribute to IUU fishing, economic losses of 200-300 USD million annually, and post-harvest losses of 30-40 percent in some locations. Limited access to finance further restricts adoption of modern technologies and sustainable practices.

Despite these challenges, the sector holds significant untapped potential. Current output of 1.1 million tons per year, valued at 1.4-1.5 billion USD, could rise to 1.5 million tons, generating an additional 700 million-1 billion USD annually. Employment, already supporting over 1.15 million people directly and 5-7 million indirectly, could expand by 150,000- 230,000 jobs, particularly benefiting women and youth in processing, trading, and services. Fish already contributes up to 35 percent of animal protein intake in some communities, and improved production and value chains could enhance food security and resilience.

Many fisheries resources are transboundary, while IUU fishing and maritime safety concerns cross borders. Existing regional bodies are insufficient, making the creation of a Fisheries Forum Agency and a Regional MCS Coordination Mechanism pivotal. These mechanisms will harmonize policy, coordinate investments, facilitate technical cooperation, and adopt a common but differentiated approach for inland and marine fisheries, aligning with Agenda 2063, the AU Policy Framework for Fisheries and Aquaculture, and the IGAD Blue Economy Strategy.

The IGAD region's marine and freshwater resources including the Red Sea, Indian Ocean, Lake Victoria, Lake Turkana, and the Nile River--support millions of people through employment and food security. While potential production exceeds 3.5 million tons annually, actual output remains at about 1 million tons, with more than 85 percent from inland waters. Coastal fisheries in Djibouti, Somalia, and Kenya offer substantial trade and food security potential, yet current marine production remains limited.