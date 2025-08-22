Somalia's Approves New Cybercrime Bill to Strengthen Digital Security

22 August 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

The Council of Ministers of Somalia has approved a new Cybercrime Bill to strengthen the nation's digital security and combat online crime.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, also addressed national security issues and ongoing military operations, according to the Somali National. News Agency (SONNA). Somalia's Cabinet approved the Cybercrime Bill, presented by the Minister of Communications and Technology.

This law focuses on protecting the integrity, safety, and security of computer systems, networks, and programs. SONNA reported that the bill aims to prevent the illegal use of computer systems and facilitate the detection, investigation, and prosecution of cybercrimes.

The legislation is a significant step toward tackling issues such as hacking, data breaches, online financial fraud, and other malicious activities in cyberspace, according to SONNA.

The bill also provides a foundation for law enforcement to conduct investigations and hold perpetrators accountable. Its provisions are geared toward safeguarding public safety, privacy, and national values, as well as protecting the national economy and critical information infrastructure, the Agency stated.

During the session, the Cabinet also received reports on the country's security situation and ongoing military operations to eliminate extremist groups. The Cabinet commended the Somali Armed Forces for their success in clearing terrorists from their hideouts.

The approval of the Cybercrime Bill and the focus on national security highlight the commitment of Somalia's government to addressing both digital and conventional security challenges. The new law is expected to play a key role in creating a secure and trustworthy environment to encourage investment and growth in Somalia's digital economy.

