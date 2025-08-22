Ethiopia: 'Medemer State' Book Outlines Blueprint for Governance, Dev't - Premier

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has released his latest book, 'Medemer State', presenting a strategic framework for national governance, economic development, and inclusive growth.

The work translates the Medemer philosophy, a concept central to Ethiopia's reform agenda, into practical strategies for institutional, urban, and rural transformation.

Speaking to Fana Media Corporation, Premier Abiy explained that the book builds on his previous works, 'Medemer', 'Medemer Journey', and 'Medemer Generation', and offers actionable guidance for policymakers, business leaders, and civil society. "This book documents the government's strategies, lessons learned, and practical results, providing a roadmap for Ethiopia's sustainable development," he said.

A central theme of 'Medemer State' is the integration of urban and rural development. Cities, including Addis Ababa, are framed as engines of economic growth, innovation, and civic engagement. Corridor development projects in the capital have created jobs, improved public safety, and enhanced quality of life. PM Abiy emphasizes that urbanization should not only focus on infrastructure but also on creating systems that link social, economic, political, and environmental objectives.

The book also highlights rural corridors connecting cities to surrounding areas, ensuring that modernization benefits all citizens. Projects in central Ethiopia, soon to be inaugurated, demonstrate multi-sectoral approaches combining education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic opportunities.

Abiy underscores the importance of public-government partnerships, noting that community involvement in tree planting, school renovations, and corridor development has been critical to achieving tangible results. "When the government and the people work together with a shared vision, transformative projects can transcend local and national boundaries," he said.

Beyond infrastructure and urban-rural planning, 'Medemer State' addresses longstanding governance and institutional challenges. The book advocates for a political and administrative system guided by ideas, strategy, and accountability, rather than personal interests or divisive politics.

For international investors and development partners, the book signals Ethiopia's commitment to innovation, inclusive growth, and systematic reform, creating opportunities for investment in urban development, industrial corridors, and public-private partnerships. Analysts say the integrated urban-rural model outlined in the book could serve as a blueprint for sustainable development and regional cooperation across Africa.

'Medemer State' provides a comprehensive framework for Ethiopia's national renewal, emphasizing modernization, social cohesion, and economic inclusion," the Premier said. "It demonstrates how strategic governance and citizen engagement can drive transformative change."