Ethiopia Prepares to Build Leather Industry Park - LIRDC

22 August 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By ESSEYE MENGISTE

The Leather Industry Research and Development Center (LIRDC) announced that preparations are underway to establish a Leather Industry Park, following the completion of a government-approved feasibility study.

LIRDC CEO Zulfiqar Abajihad told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the park aims to harness Ethiopia's vast leather potential and boost its role in the country's economic growth.

Extensive projects have been carried out in the sector, including foreign exchange generation, import substitution, and job creation, though challenges remain in fully utilizing existing resources.

According to him, a 10-year strategic plan, revised and launched in 2024, is guiding sectoral reform after research exposed major bottlenecks such as weak supply and quality of hides, industry fragmentation, environmental concerns, technology gaps, and poor coordination.

To address these, stakeholders are working on improving raw material supply, partly through modernized animal farming, and drawing lessons from leather industry successes in India, Italy, and China.

The feasibility study recommends Mojo as the site for the new park, which is expected to improve farmers' livelihoods while strengthening the industry. Preparatory work includes mobilizing funds and setting up a temporary office to oversee implementation.

Zulfiqar emphasized that consolidating leather industries in one location will allow a shared waste management system. He added that research is ongoing to recycle solid and liquid waste into useful products, thereby addressing environmental and health concerns associated with tanning and processing.

