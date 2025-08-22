Ethiopia Sees Cafa Ratification At Aeaa

Ethiopia expected the ratification of the Common Assessment Framework for Africa (CAFA) at the 41st annual conference for the Association for Education and Assessment in Africa (AEAA).

The country has finalized preparations to host the 41st annual conference for the AEAA from August 25-29 under the theme "Transforming educational assessment: Towards quality learning and informed decision making."

Briefing the media, Education Assessment and Examinations Service (EAES) Director-General Eshetu Kebede (PhD) said that conference participants are expected to consult on CAFA and ratify it.

The Framework is aimed at promoting the recognition of qualifications for easy mobility of students and labor across the continent under the African Union-AU Qualification Framework.

The conference engages key education stakeholders to create a consultation and ratification platform for African common assessment framework thereby sharing experience, strengthening sustainable cooperation and partnership and others. It will also focus on an array of aspects in educational assessment, he said.

The conference will feature over 500 participants from 30 African countries and about 124 research papers, he added.

"Since education assessment requires fair and holistic approach, the conference would enable us to consider opportunities and drawbacks," the Director-General said.

Senior officials, international education experts, researchers, universities' presidents, education bureau heads, stakeholders and others would take part inpanel discussions, consultation forums, exhibition and a visit to Addis Ababa corridor development projects and other events of the conference.