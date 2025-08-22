Tunisia: Head of State Visits National Pedagogical Centre and Other Areas in Capital

22 August 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kais Saied paid a visit on Thursday to the National Pedagogical Centre, before walking to Souk Al-Asr, Maâkal az-Zaïm and then to the Al-Najah neighborhood in Mellassine.

He then went to The Rabta Hospital, Bab Saadoun, Bab Laassal, and Avenue Ouled Haffouz, before concluding his visit by inspecting the progress of work on the building that will house the Higher Council of Education, located on Avenue de la Liberté, according to a statement issued Friday by the Presidency of the Republic.

