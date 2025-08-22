Zimbabwe: Parliament to Debate Landmark Bill On Women's Unpaid Care Work

Parliament is set to debate a landmark motion recognising unpaid care and domestic work (UCDW), following sustained lobbying by the Women's Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence (WALPE) and its partners.

The proposed Unpaid Care and Domestic Work Bill seeks to formally acknowledge and address the disproportionate burden of household and care responsibilities carried by women and girls. Advocates say the move could transform gender equality and improve women's participation in the economy.

Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda confirmed acceptance of the motion praising its potential impact.

"The motion is in the right format and carries significant weight in uplifting the lives of women and girls in Zimbabwe," he said adding that a date for debate will be announced soon.

Speaking at a workshop with lawmakers in Harare, WALPE executive director Sitabile Dewa highlighting the urgent need for recognition.

"Unpaid care and domestic work falls squarely on women's shoulders, hindering their participation in the paid economy and society. By recognising it as legitimate work, the bill acknowledges the valuable contributions women make to their families and communities," she said.

WALPE has spent the past six years spearheading research, producing academic papers and documentaries and conducting grassroots advocacy to raise awareness about the economic and social impact of UCDW.

The organisation has also collaborated with the Zimbabwe Women's Parliamentary Caucus, chaired by Maybe Mbohwa, which has rallied both male and female MPs to support the bill.

Cross-border learning has been central to WALPE's campaign. Last year, a Zimbabwean delegation including parliamentarians, government ministries, and gender advocacy groups visited Kenya to study its national UCDW policy.

The exchange was supported by Oxfam and the International Development Research Centre (IDRC).

WALPE has also pushed for a gender-responsive national budget submitting a "Dummy Budget" to Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube during the 2025 budget cycle.

The proposal urged government to prioritise services that recognise, reduce and redistribute unpaid care work.

The group has further engaged the private sector, partnering with Padare/Enkundleni Men's Forum on Gender to lobby for policies that address care responsibilities in workplaces and communities.

If passed, the bill would mark a historic shift in the country's legislative framework placing women's invisible labour at the centre of national policy for the first time.