Zimbabwe: Health Ministry Moves to End Chronic Drug Stock-Outs

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has agreed on new strategies with its partners to strengthen the procurement, storage and distribution of essential medicines in a bid to end chronic shortages at public hospitals.

Speaking at a high-level meeting in Harare on Thursday, Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr. Aspect Maunganidze admitted that public health institutions had long struggled with erratic drug supplies, delayed deliveries and shrinking donor funding.

"We have to agree that there have been challenges in terms of supply levels - from medicines, sundries to equipment. We want to face this head on by focusing on the supply chain, its financing and identifying the best model to meet the needs of our people," Maunganidze said.

The discussions are expected to finalise a framework to strengthen the role of NatPharm, the state-owned medicines procurement agency.

Officials are also considering integrating digital health systems to improve stock monitoring, curb losses and enhance transparency in the supply chain.

Dr. Maunganidze acknowledged the growing threat of donor fatigue compounded by the United States government's withdrawal of funding in several key areas.

He underscored the importance of building a sustainable system that does not overly rely on external support.

The ministry is also prioritising human resources reform ensuring that healthcare workers are adequately skilled and that the Health Services Commission enforces accountability across the workforce.

"Appropriate skills must be set in all our institutions - people who are empathetic and in touch with the needs of our citizens. With the Health Services Commission in place, we are determined to make sure our workforce is fit for purpose," Maunganidze said.

The resolutions from the meeting are expected to inform new policy paving the way for financing and full implementation of the proposed reforms.