Liberia: Carbon Market Could Unlock Millions for Liberia, but Policy Gaps Remain

Liberia's rich forest reserves could position the country as a major beneficiary in the global carbon market, but experts warn that policy gaps, weak enforcement, and political interference continue to undermine the nation's climate ambitions.

These concerns dominated discussions at the National Carbon Dialogue, a two-day forum held in Ganta, Nimba County, aimed at supporting the development of Liberia's first comprehensive carbon policy and climate change law. The dialogue brought together government officials, civil society actors, local leaders, climate experts, and representatives of the 55th National Legislature.

At the heart of the debate were two interconnected issues: the rapid degradation of Liberia's mangrove forests and the country's unexploited potential in the carbon market.

Former Forestry Development Authority (FDA) Managing Director Harrison Karnwea sounded an alarm over the political interference fueling mangrove destruction, particularly around the SKD Boulevard and Roberts International Airport Highway.

"Whenever my rangers made arrests, I would get calls from high government officials asking us to release those involved," Karnwea disclosed. "Mangrove conservation has become very political, with people harvesting it on a large scale. If we don't preserve our mangroves, our fish population will be reduced."

He explained the critical ecological role mangroves play in sustaining fisheries. "The fish leave the ocean and lay their eggs in the mangrove swamps. The eggs hatch and the young fish mature there before returning to the ocean. If we continue to destroy these ecosystems, we are not only reducing our fish supply but also weakening our climate defense."

Karnwea also emphasized that mangroves act as powerful carbon sinks, absorbing emissions that would otherwise worsen climate change.

The Superintendent of Maryland County echoed similar concerns, revealing that mangrove forests in his county had been "greatly exploited" by certain Public Works actors until his office intervened to halt the activity.

Panelists at the dialogue highlighted that Liberia--home to an estimated 42% of the remaining Upper Guinea forest ecosystem--holds one of the strongest cards in the global carbon market.

Elijar Whapoe, National Coordinator of the National Climate Change Steering Committee, traced the origins of the carbon market from the Kyoto Protocol to the Paris Agreement.

"The Paris Agreement was different because it brought all parties together, and Liberia became a signatory in 2018," Whapoe explained. "The Agreement calls on member countries to reduce emissions. If we succeed, those reductions become assets we can sell as carbon credits on the global market."

According to Whapoe, Liberia could potentially generate millions of dollars annually from carbon trading, citing examples of Ghana and Rwanda, which have already begun benefiting from the system.

"Liberia's forest was declared among the most significant in the Upper Guinea discussions as far back as 1998," he noted. "But while other countries are tapping into this market, Liberia has lagged behind because of the lack of a clear plan."

Despite the optimism, some participants raised hard questions about the viability and governance of the carbon market in Liberia. Concerns included how revenues would be measured, who would manage them, and whether the benefits would reach local forest communities.

Others argued that the carbon market might clash with the government's ARREST development agenda, particularly its agricultural pillar. "Agriculture depends heavily on forest land," one participant cautioned, "and if carbon credits restrict farming expansion, it could derail government priorities."

In response, Deputy Finance Minister Delpue Zuo and FDA Managing Director J. Randolph Marah defended the initiative, stressing that carbon financing is not meant to stifle agriculture but to ensure sustainability.

"Liberia cannot afford to continue missing out while our neighbors are earning millions," one official remarked. "With the right policy framework, the carbon market can drive development while preserving our environment."

Karnwea concluded with a call for unity and accountability in crafting Liberia's carbon policy. "We have to continue working together and act accordingly," he urged. "Action must be backed by resources, and the people living by the forest must also get their fair share."

Whapoe added: "As committee members, we are working on the plan and asking for cooperation. We must avoid political interference if we are to succeed."

The National Carbon Dialogue, which runs until Friday, August 22, 2025, is expected to produce a policy statement and roadmap that will guide Liberia's entry into the global carbon market, while setting safeguards to protect forests, empower communities, and generate new streams of national revenue.