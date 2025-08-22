Liberia: Govt Should Recommit Ourselves to Upholding the Rule of Law

The newly commissioned Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay, has emphasized the need for the government and the legal profession to recommit themselves to upholding the rule of law and advancing the interest of access to the justice profession in the country.

"Whether you are a President, whether you are a member of the Legislature, you need to live by the law, and we are the custodians of the law, so we also need to live by the law." Justice Gbeisay said.

Justice Gbeisay made the assertion when he spoke at the opening of the four-day leadership retreat organized by the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA), Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

"Let's recommit ourselves to upholding the rule of law in asset analysis and advancing the interest of our profession in our country "Justice Gbeisay said.

"This is a country of law and not of men. But specifically, referring to a bigger profession, the LNBA is an indispensable part of the legal development of this country," Gbeisay told his audience.

According to him, the development of the country rests in the hands of those who are in the bigger profession. Therefore, they need to take it seriously.

"It is my prayer that this retreat will be a source session for the LNBA so that we can identify ourselves, know our value, and know who we are in this country " Gbeisay indicated.

Gbeisay also committed to the constraint facing the Bar that has made it impossible for them to erect their own headquarters as Africa's oldest Bar.

"One of the things that most unsettles me in the African tradition is that anyone who doesn't have a household can never imagine being in a Bar. So, I don't find it so.I believe, in order to put it to the Bar seriously, we need to emphasize the need to have a headquarters that resembles the oldest Bar in Africa," the chief justice said. "There is a need; we must prioritize that."

According to the chief justice, something must be done. "In my service as Chief Justice, I will cooperate with you in every direction, specifically to see you build a modern headquarters.

I will personally put my hand in my pocket to contribute if you can do that. I hope and pray to see you achieve this before I retire." Gbeisay noted.

Gbeisay also spoke on the issue of continuing legal education.

"Sometimes we go to a Bar convention, and we talk about continuing education, and maybe a lecture is going on, but half of the people don't even stay inside so it's a waste of time," the chief justice said.

He added. "People come to the court and make the same mistakes or repeat the same things we have already discussed.I have tried it most of the time, and the tension comes from the workload."

Gbeisay also offered his own suggestion to finding a lasting solution to the issue.

"So, I believe that the Bar and the Bench should sit together and discuss this in detail. My suggestion is to transfer continuing education to the Judicial Institute, so that lawyers going there will have sufficient time to engage in the lecture and build a Chief Center for that."

Earlier, in his welcome statement, Cllr. Bornor Varmah, national president of the LNBA, emphasized that the retreat marks an important milestone in the journey of the Bar.

"It is a moment of reflection, planning, and reaffirmation of our collective commitment to strengthening the rule of law, defending the independence of the legal profession, and ensuring that justice remains accessible to all Liberians," Cllr. Varmah added.

He indicated to his colleagues that over the next few days, they will engage in critical discussions and deliberations that are intended to chart a clear and purposeful strategic direction for the LNBA over the next three years.

Among the key issues before us, Varmah said, are the adoption of a National Welfare Policy for our members, the consideration and approval of a comprehensive three-year Strategic Plan, and the formulation of clear policies to guide both local and foreign travel engagements of the Association.

"These are not mere administrative matters; they are fundamental to building an efficient, transparent, and forward-looking Bar Association,' according to Varmah.