Liberia: Koung Clarifies Absence From Fmr. Chief Justice Retirement Ceremony

22 August 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Claudius T. Greene, Jr.

The Office of the Vice President of the Republic of Liberia has issued a formal clarification regarding media reports surrounding Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Sr.'s absence from the retirement ceremony of former Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh on August 15, 2025.

Recent reports, including an article by FrontPage Africa titled "LEADING with MALICE," suggested that the Vice President's absence could indicate disregard for the Judiciary. The Office has categorically denied such claims.

Vice President Koung has a long-standing record of respect and engagement with Liberia's Judiciary, actively attending ceremonies, programs, and official functions hosted by the Honorable Supreme Court throughout former Chief Justice Yuoh's tenure. His consistent participation underscores his commitment to upholding the rule of law, safeguarding judicial independence, and strengthening Liberia's democratic institutions.

The Office clarified that Vice President Koung's absence from the retirement event was due entirely to an official engagement in Accra, Ghana, where he represented Liberia at a State Funeral, at the personal request of the President. This unavoidable scheduling conflict was beyond his control.

"The Vice President's absence should not, in any way, be interpreted as malice, disrespect, or disregard for the Judiciary or former Chief Justice Yuoh," the statement read. "Vice President Koung maintains a cordial and respectful relationship with former Chief Justice Yuoh, recently demonstrated by his attendance at the inauguration of a Children's Park established by her daughter."

During official remarks to the Honorable Supreme Court on August 20, Vice President Koung extended profound respect and heartfelt appreciation to former Chief Justice Yuoh for her decades of distinguished service to Liberia. He also reaffirmed his steadfast commitment to supporting the Judiciary as an indispensable pillar of Liberia's democracy.

The Office of the Vice President concluded by reiterating its unwavering support for Liberia's Judiciary and expressed optimism for continued collaboration in advancing good governance, judicial independence, and justice across the nation.

