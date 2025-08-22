Liberia: LRA Trains Staff On New Digital Tax Payment System

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), through its Management Information Systems (MIS) Division, has commenced a nationwide refresher training for staff assigned at Tax Business Offices (TBOs).

The training is designed to strengthen the capacity of frontline staff on the use of the Liberia Integrated Tax Administration System (LITAS), which has been enhanced with mobile tax payment features.

The exercise, which began at the Marshall TBO on Thursday (August 21) in Margibi, is taking participants through practical processes in filing, assessments, payments, in-field collections, taxpayer online filing, and the reconciliation of revenue collections with the banks.

The initiative, supported through the World Bank-funded Governance Reform and Accountability Transformation (GREAT) Project, is intended to empower TBO staff to fully utilize the new digital tax payment process, thereby improving efficiency, accountability, transparency, and overall revenue performance. The GREAT initiative seeks to leverage technology and drive institutional reforms to modernize public administration, enhance government efficiency, and ultimately deliver greater benefits to all Liberians.

Speaking during the opening session, Derek A. Hill, IT Project Coordinator at the LRA, underscored that the training represents another milestone in the Authority's digital transformation drive. He explained that the new system developed and integrated with LITAS makes tax payment easier, faster, and more transparent. According to him, the system is mobile adaptable and can be accessed both on phones and computers, giving taxpayers greater flexibility and convenience.

Mr. Hill further disclosed that the integration with mobile money companies now allows taxpayers to instantly receive receipts in real time once transactions are completed. He noted that seven of Liberia's nine commercial banks are already connected to the system, with the remaining banks expected to be integrated shortly.

The IT Project Coordinator emphasized that with this upgrade, staff at the various Tax Business Offices will no longer be required to submit manual or unprocessed reports to the head office. Instead, they will now generate and submit reports directly from their respective locations, ensuring accurate and timely information that reflects real-time performance.

Taxpayers, he added, will also receive confirmation of transactions via SMS from both their mobile service providers and the LRA, including electronic receipt numbers for their records.

"This is about efficiency, about accountability, transparency, and growth," Mr. Hill stated. "We are working closely with the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning to ensure that by September 1, manual reporting and unprocessed numbers will be a thing of the past at TBOs that have received the training.

Over the year, the LRA increased automation of tax processes, leveraging digital transformation and technology to close revenue gaps, build stronger trust with taxpayers, and strengthen national development in its march to hitting an annual USD one billion mark in revenue collection.