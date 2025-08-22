Liberia: Monrovia-Kakata Hwy Tops List of Liberia's Traffic Violation Hotspots

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has released its latest statistical report on traffic violations across the country, covering the period from May to July 2025. The data, which highlights major violation hotspots, common offenses, and the financial impact of enforcement, underscores the police's ongoing commitment to road safety and accountability.

According to the report, the Monrovia-Kakata Highway topped the list of violation hotspots with 1,321 recorded cases, followed by the Monrovia-Bomi Highway (869 cases) and the Roberts International Airport (RIA) Highway (836 cases). Other notable hotspots included Paynesville (653), ELWA (633), and Central Monrovia (424).

The most common traffic offenses during the three months were improper carrying (2,208 cases), equipment violations (696), reckless driving (525), and disobedience to police orders (489). Other frequent violations included defrauding, driving without insurance, and improper stopping.

On the financial front, the LNP reported that traffic enforcement generated significant revenue for the government. A total of US$161,276 and L$8,000 worth of tickets were issued, with USD 67,639 and LRD 8,362,246 successfully paid. However, US$35,636 in fines remain outstanding, with some cases resolved through court reductions, totaling 346 adjustments.

The LNP emphasized that these enforcement efforts are not just about penalties but also about promoting safer roads across Liberia. "The police remain committed to ensuring compliance with traffic regulations and working with the public to prevent accidents," the statement said.

The report also included pie charts breaking down violations by location, type, and monthly trends, giving the public a clearer picture of the state of road safety nationwide.