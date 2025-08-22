Liberia: Justice Is On the Line and Gbeisay Cannot Fight Alone

Some believe Liberia's new Chief Justice may have said a little too much, too soon. In a political environment such as ours, sweeping declarations of reform--especially those aimed at uprooting entrenched corruption--make the reformer himself a marked target. Those who thrive off the judiciary's broken system will not sit idly by as their influence, wealth, and survival are threatened.

Yet the word has gone forth, and it cannot be recalled. Our prayers abound for this "no-nonsense Chief Justice," that his declaration will be backed by courageous and dogged commitment; that he will find in his colleagues a growing breed of justices, judges, and legal professionals who share his vision; and that the grace of Almighty God will see them through.

In recent years, Liberia has witnessed judges and justice actors persecuted into silence or self-censorship by forces within the legislative and executive branches.

Liberia's legal history underscores just how high the stakes are. In earlier times, reform-minded figures paid dearly for confronting corruption. After initiating investigations into the National Security Agency's unjust seizure of US$247,500 from Korean businessmen in 2014, Justice Minister Christiana Tah resigned, citing presidential obstruction of the legal process--highlighting how political interference can undermine justice even at the highest levels. Similarly, judges who uphold independence often face peril: Judge Johnnie Lewis, later Chief Justice, survived death threats and violence for upholding legal principles during turbulent periods in Liberia's past.

That history hangs as a cautionary tale. But it also sets the stage: the nation--and the world--are now watching Chief Justice Gbeisay with prayerful anticipation. His fight is not his alone.

The best leaders win loyalty not through intimidation, but through shared respect, clear vision, and demonstrated courage. Too often, Liberians romanticize leaders who govern with an iron fist. Yes, there are those who must be brought to line with an iron hand. But Gbeisay must also extend a hand of cooperative engagement if he is to build a judiciary that is both strong and inclusive.

Beyond leadership style, the Chief Justice must embrace technology--not only for surveillance against corruption but for systemic reform. Court records must be digitized. Funds paid into courts--whether debts, escrow, or contempt fines--must be tracked transparently. Liberia is not lacking in talent; brilliant minds in this country are capable of designing systems to power a world-class judiciary. What is needed is the vision and will to deploy them.

Your Honor, your predecessors envisioned the construction of a new Temple of Justice. But does the judiciary need a grander building, or a stronger system? From your declarations, it appears you are prioritizing the latter. And rightly so. Fix the system! Restore public trust! Set examples with those who refuse to fall into line.

This is our prayer for your tenure: May the word of God be a lamp unto your feet and a light unto your path. May His Spirit guide your entire bench as the final arbiter of justice and truth across our land. May He grant you contagious courage in the pursuit of truth, justice and excellence in jurisprudence. And may our nation prosper, flourish, and rejoice when Justice prevails. In Jesus' name, Amen.

Yet prayer alone is not enough. The people of Liberia--lawyers, judges, journalists, civil society, legislators, national and local leaders, and everyday citizens--must remain vigilant. Demand transparency, insist on accountability, and support reformers when they do what is right. Chief Justice Gbeisay has thrown down the gauntlet in defense of justice. Now it is up to us to hold that line beside him.