Liberia: BNB & UBA-Liberia Launched Zero-Fee Rapid Financial Transfer Services

Best Neo Bank, an international financial remittance company, and United Bank for Africa Liberia branch (UBA), one of Africa's leading financial institutions, have officially launched a rapid financial transfer with zero fees or tariffs partnership.

The Rapid Transfer partnership launched between BnB and UBA, is an inbound and outbound international transfer service that allows customers to send and receive money easily and securely to multiple countries across Africa-including Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria Sierra Leone, Guinea, Uganda, Rwanda, Mail, Senegal, as well as to destinations in China, the USA, Europe, and more.

The service, now available at all UBA branches nationwide, seeks to provide a wide-reaching network for individuals and businesses to access a fast and reliable money transfer solution and to expand access to money transfer services across the country and internationally.

The official launch ceremony, which was held on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at the UBA headquarters, Broad Street in Monrovia, brought together employees from both institutions, as well as customers, as the partnership

Remarking at the program, Mr. David Ojo, Managing Director - BnB termed the partnership agreement and signing as a step to move and expand digital banking in Liberia, while reflecting that the relationship between BnB and UBA-Liberia is dated as far back as 2020 when the company came to Liberia and they were one of the first bank that accepted the ideology of BnB.

" One of the major benefits is the charges. We have a free promo for all of our customers. So, with this, all UBA customers who have reasons to send money to all of the countries available on our platform right now will enjoy zero fees. Similarly, all of our customers from BnB will enjoy zero fees at any of UBA branches. Just walk to any of the UBA branches and tell them that you want to send money, and you will enjoy a free transfer. BnB covers all expenses," he said.

He stated that they will ensure that the interrelationship between Africans is solid and strengthened through financial integration.

"UBA-Liberia has stood behind BnB since then, and they have supported us always, from banking relationship to integration and now to officially launching our inbound and outbound across all UBA branches in Liberia. I think this is a great initiative and collaboration we have ever had in Liberia. Also, during our soft launch, we could see the attractions that the partnership and product brought."

For his part, Mr. Ayokunle Olajubu, Managing Director -UBA, expressed appreciation and gratitude to BnB Liberia for the partnership, while adding that the partnership would enable Africans and travelers to move with cash and respond to family needs safely.

According to him, with the new partnership and subsequent launch, Liberians can now transfer money across Africa, Europe, America, and Asia and internally without standing in the hot sun.

" We are happy that we are launching this BnB financial program for rapid financial transfer services across the country and the world. We are glad to have them here. We want to express gratitude to you for this thoughtful partnership. We promise to keep our side of this mutually beneficial partnership, while looking forward to doing more business with you and your partners," he concluded.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) is a leading Pan African Bank and one of Africa's leading financial institutions, with operations in 20 African countries, as well as a presence in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

UBA provides a wide range of banking and financial services, including retail and corporate banking, SME banking, Digital banking solutions (Leo, UBA Mobile Banking, Internet Banking), trade and investment banking, Treasury and capital market services, and remittances and cross-border payments.

On the other hand, BnB is a leading fintech platform committed to transforming financial services in Liberia and across Africa, with focus on making money transfers and digital payments faster, more affordable, and more accessible for everyone.

Through innovative solutions like bank and mobile wallet integration and USD-based transfers, BnB is helping to promote cashless transactions, empower the unbanked, and support small businesses. Our goal is to drive inclusive economic growth by offering secure and reliable financial services to individuals and communities across the country. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.