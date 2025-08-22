Uganda: UCC Calls On Gen Muhoozi to Fast-Track Plan to Take Journalists to Kyankwanzi

The Executive Director of the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), Nyombi Thembo, has called on the Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, to expedite plans to take journalists and media practitioners to Kyankwanzi for capacity-building sessions.

Speaking during a meeting with media sector managers on Friday, the UCC boss emphasized the importance of equipping journalists with knowledge of national priorities.

"Journalists are key partners in national development. Taking them to Kyankwanzi for orientation will strengthen their understanding of our country's priorities and promote responsible reporting," he said.

Nyombi said the initiative is about professional growth, patriotism, and equipping media practitioners to balance freedom of expression with national interest.

"We encourage Gen Muhoozi to fast-track these plans so that media practitioners can benefit from the same leadership orientation offered to other sectors," he added.

The call comes against a backdrop of ongoing debates about the media's role in Uganda's political and socio-economic landscape.

Kyankwanzi has historically served as a center for ideological orientation and leadership training for government officials, ruling party members, and other stakeholders.

The proposal has sparked conversation in media circles. While some welcome it as a chance for professional development, others caution about potential risks to editorial independence.

Gen Muhoozi, who has in recent months been rallying different sectors around his initiatives, has not yet publicly responded to UCC's appeal.