Uganda: Museveni, Ex-Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan Meet

President Museveni has met and held talks with former Nigerian President,Goodluck Jonathan, at State House, Entebbe.

Jonathan, who arrived in Kampala on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, officiated at the 14th Graduation Ceremony of Cavendish University Uganda (CUU), where he serves as Chancellor.

During the meeting, the two leaders reflected on the long-standing bilateral ties between Uganda and Nigeria and discussed opportunities to further strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.

Former President Jonathan commended President Museveni for the warm reception and praised Uganda's conducive environment for institutions of higher learning.

He also lauded the steady progress made by Cavendish University Uganda since its establishment.

He informed President Museveni that CUU, which was licensed by the National Council for Higher Education in June 2008, has already applied for a charter to enhance its competitiveness in the region.

The meeting was attended by government officials, representatives of the Nigerian High Commission, and other dignitaries.