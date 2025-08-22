Uganda: Museveni, Ex-Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan Meet

22 August 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

President Museveni has met and held talks with former Nigerian President,Goodluck Jonathan, at State House, Entebbe.

Jonathan, who arrived in Kampala on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, officiated at the 14th Graduation Ceremony of Cavendish University Uganda (CUU), where he serves as Chancellor.

During the meeting, the two leaders reflected on the long-standing bilateral ties between Uganda and Nigeria and discussed opportunities to further strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.

Former President Jonathan commended President Museveni for the warm reception and praised Uganda's conducive environment for institutions of higher learning.

He also lauded the steady progress made by Cavendish University Uganda since its establishment.

He informed President Museveni that CUU, which was licensed by the National Council for Higher Education in June 2008, has already applied for a charter to enhance its competitiveness in the region.

The meeting was attended by government officials, representatives of the Nigerian High Commission, and other dignitaries.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.