Uganda: What Couples Must Know Customary Marriage

opinion

Any marriage that is celebrated according to the rites of an African community where at least either the bride or groom is a member of that community, is deemed a customary marriage.

In Ugandan law, a customary marriage is potentially polygamous and it remains a fully recognised form of marriage alongside church, civil, Islamic and Hindu marriages.

A significant portion of marriages in Uganda are customary marriages and therefore, the significance of a customary marriage cannot be underestimated for it's crucial for millions of Ugandans regarding matters of inheritance, land rights, divorce, and child custody.

In today's context and widely used terms among the urban areas, a "Kukyaala" is the formal introduction of a man to a lady's parents and relatives and this happens before the "Kwanjula" [Luganda term] or "Kuhingira" [Runyankore/ Rukiga term], which is the official ceremony that unites a couple in marriage according to custom.

It is also vital to underscore that where the man and woman are from different tribes, the customs of the woman's tribe are followed in the process of contracting a customary marriage.

Secondly, there's a limit. The customs as aforementioned should not be contrary to the principles of natural justice and morality, and the law enjoins Courts to apply customary law in adjudication of matters before it provided the customs are not repugnant to natural justice and morality.

The Constitution also prohibits laws, cultures, customs or traditions that are against the welfare or interest of women or that undermine their rights.

Essential/ Core Requirements for a Customary marriage

What makes a customary marriage valid?

First, a customary marriage is valid when the essential rites of the couple's community are performed (for example, negotiated bride-price/dowry and the agreed ceremonies), the parties have capacity, and they freely consent.

Courts have repeatedly held that non-registration does not, by itself, invalidate a customary marriage but rather, registration affects proof, not existence.

In simple terms, core validity rules, and it's about substance, not paperwork.

Capacity & consent

Secondly, under the Constitution, both parties must be at least 18 years old, and marriage must be by free consent.

In fact in 2023, following a Constitutional petition which challenged certain provisions of the Customary Marriage (Registration) Act, (now cited as Cap. 143), the Marriage and Divorce of Mohammedans Act, (now cited as Cap. 147, and the Hindu Marriage and Divorce Act, (now cited as Cap. 145); the Constitutional Court ruled and confirmed the Ugandan Constitution's position that any statutory provisions permitting marriage below the age of 18 are inconsistent with Article 31 of the Ugandan Constitution and therefore void.

Article 31(1) of the Constitution is in respect of minimum age.

In customary marriages, it is good practice that consent of the parents is treated as a must and must be got. This is premised on the African and Ugandan tradition that girls/women cannot do anything without the parent's approval or in other words, that's what culture necessitates.

Prohibited situations

Thirdly, a customary marriage is void if (among other things) the parties are within prohibited degrees of kinship as listed under Sections 11(d) and 25(1)(c) of the Customary Marriage Registration Act, read together with the Third Schedule of the Act.

Where either the man or woman intending to conduct a customary marriage but he/ she already has a subsisting monogamous (church/civil) marriage, the customary marriage will automatically be void.

Conversely, a later monogamous church/civil marriage is invalid if at the time either party was customarily married to someone else (other than the person they are marrying). This is the core legal interface between the systems.

Bride price

It is important to note that where bride price has to be paid, it must be paid in full. This payment is made by the husband to be or the groom to the family of the girl/ woman he intends to marry.

Courts have pronounced a position on bride price and the position is that bride price should be paid and can be paid in instalments but until the final instalment is paid or rather, until the bride price is paid in full, no valid customary marriage exists.

In one Court case, court held that since bride price had not been paid in full, there was no subsisting marriage between the complainant and the adulterous woman for they were not considered as husband and wife.

It is equally vital to note that the woman's family may request for no bride price at all and the marriage will be valid.

Therefore, bride price becomes relevant only when requested for and this does not mean that the marriage is void.

Registration of a Customary marriage

Finally, as aforementioned, Courts have repeatedly held that non-registration does not, by itself, invalidate a customary marriage but rather, registration affects proof, not existence.

However, it is good practice to register your Customary marriage.

This should be done within 6 months after the date of completion of the ceremonies of marriage and there should be at least two witnesses to attend to the office of the Registrar with details to register the marriage.

All subcounty chiefs and the town clerks of the city of Kampala; the municipalities of Jinja, Masaka, and Mbale; and the townships of Arua, Masindi, Entebbe, Mbarara, Fort Portal, Moroto, Gulu, Moyo, Hoima, Njeru, Kabale, Soroti, Kitgum, Tororo, and Lira are registrars for their respective marriage districts.

Since 2024/25, the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) runs Uganda's marriage registration system.

Customary marriages are registered at the Sub-County Chief / Town Clerk's office in the district where the ceremony took place and then monthly returns then go to the national registrar at NIRA.

Registration creates an official record and a certificate that is conclusive evidence in any written law. Courts look for credible proof the customary rites were completed--not just cohabitation.

Why register if validity doesn't depend on it?

Because the certificate is conclusive evidence of marriage, dramatically reducing proof problems in courts, immigration matters, benefits, and estate planning.

About the Author

Jason J. Nahaabwe is a Ugandan lawyer with regional experience in commercial and family law, complemented by training in finance, arbitration, and communications.