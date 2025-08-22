Uganda: Govt, Private Sector Dialogue At First Ever Top Tourism Investment Round Table

The Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities (MTWA), in partnership with the Presidential CEO Forum (PCF) have convened the first-ever top tourism investment round table at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

The high-level engagement brought together 35 key stakeholders, including policymakers, CEOs, investors, development partners, and private sector leaders, to chart a new course for positioning Uganda as a premier tourism and investment destination.

The round table discussions generated resounding feedback on how the government can more effectively complement the private sector in unlocking Uganda's tourism potential.

Deliberations centered around infrastructure development, conservation, harmonized tax policies, product diversification, marketing, and enhancing tourist safety.

During the meeting, participants underscored the importance of, infrastructure and accessibility - improving road networks, air connectivity, and utilities to open up tourism sites and reduce barriers to investment, conservation and sustainability - strengthening community participation and sustainable practices to preserve Uganda's rich biodiversity while enhancing livelihoods.

Speaking during the dialogue, the Director of Tourism in the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Dr. Basil Ajer who represented the minister for tourism emphasized the urgent need to unlock the sector's full potential.

"If we are to position Uganda competitively, we must activate the entire tourism value chain," he said.

Dr. Ajer noted that Uganda's return on investment in tourism averages 14 percent, while return on equity ranges between 20-25 percent, making the sector one of the most viable for economic growth.

"This round table marks a turning point in Uganda's tourism sector. The government remains committed to providing an enabling environment for investors, strengthening partnerships, and accelerating interventions that position Uganda as Africa's most attractive tourism hub."

He pledged to convene an inter-ministerial meeting to harmonize solutions, adding that resolutions from the dialogue would be escalated to the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Executive Director of the National Planning Authority, Dr. Joseph Muvawala, called the current moment a "turning point" for Uganda's economy and tourism.

He underscored the fiscal constraints the country faces, pointing out that although Uganda's national budget stands at shs72 trillion, only sh32 trillion is collected domestically, with the remainder financed through borrowing.

"We have invested in fundamentals, but the fiscal space remains tight--less than shs 20 trillion is available for development. To change course, the economy must multiply three times in the next five years, growing at about 10 percent annually," he said.

Dr. Muvawala challenged the private sector to drive this transformation by scaling tourism tenfold in the next 15 years.

"We cannot continue doing business the same way. This sector must become more private-sector driven. The decisions we make in forums like this one will run the country," he added.

During the meeting, private sector players raised concerns ranging from inaccurate tourism data, underfunded marketing, poor infrastructure, and bureaucratic bottlenecks to weak crisis communication and investment barriers.

Participants called for reforms in tax regimes, better road and air connectivity and more aggressive international branding of Uganda's "Explore Uganda" campaign.