Tunis — President Kaïs Saïed made an unannounced visit on Thursday to the Rabta Hospital, where he emphasized that "every emergency patient must be treated immediately, without financial conditions or prior administrative formalities."

During the unannounced visit, the Head of State inspected the emergency department, spoke with medical staff, and listened to their concerns. He reaffirmed that "human health is a priority" and should never be hindered by financial or bureaucratic constraints.

"When citizens arrive in a critical condition, it is our duty to admit and treat them without delay," the President said, adding that "it is unacceptable for a patient to be asked to pay before receiving care. Assessing a patient's condition is the doctor's responsibility rather than the reception desk's."

Saïed stressed that administrative procedures and financial arrangements must come only after medical treatment. He urged the removal of bureaucratic barriers that undermine patients' dignity and endanger lives.

He also condemned the recent incidents which have taken place in several regions across Tunisia, including Gafsa. He reiterated that refusing to provide care to patients is "unacceptable" warning that "such practices must not be repeated."

The President emphasized that healthcare reform must be built on equality, fairness, and the dignity of Tunisian citizens. "The right to medical care is fundamental and must never be conditional," he underscored.