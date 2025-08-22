Tanzania: Mwanza Leads Lake Zone in Public Schools' Mock Exams

Geita — MWANZA Region has topped the Lake Zone in this year's Form Four Mock Examinations, with a commanding 94.11 per cent pass rate across all schools.

Geita Secondary School (GESECO) stole the spotlight among public institutions in the examinations.

Despite Mwanza's overall dominance, GESECO emerged as the best-performing public school, reaffirming its rising academic stature within both Geita Region and the Lake Zone at large.

The school's performance was hailed as a major milestone in the efforts to elevate education standards in government-owned institutions.

The regional exams, which ran from July 14 to August 1, brought together schools from six regions: Geita, Kagera, Mara, Mwanza, Simiyu, and Shinyanga.

A total of 151,649 candidates from 1,401 schools, including 1,115 public and 246 private, sat for the exams.

During the official announcement of the results at Nyankumbu Girls Secondary School on Saturday, Mr Elfas Msenya, Assistant Geita Regional Administrative Secretary, confirmed Mwanza's top ranking, followed by Simiyu (91.31 per cent), Shinyanga (89.71 per cent), Kagera (84.35 per cent), Geita (83.58 per cent) and Mara (80.58 per cent).

While acknowledging regional efforts, Mr Msenya also urged education stakeholders to conduct thorough evaluations at all levels to close existing performance gaps.

These assessments, he said, should take place between August 15 and 25 this year.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of Education Officers in Tanzania Mr Martin Nkwabi said that 95.83 per cent of registered candidates sat for the exams, with 6,331 students missing out, largely due to absenteeism.

Commenting on the results, Kagera Regional Education Officer, Mr Michael Ligola, speaking on behalf of his peers, assured that steps would be taken to overcome the identified shortcomings