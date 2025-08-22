Tanzania: AfDB Backs Tadb On Climate Risk Management

22 August 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) has taken a pioneering step in climate finance, becoming the first bank in the country to conduct full climate stress testing. The initiative follows a six-month technical assistance project supported by the African Development Bank (AfDB), the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA), and technical experts from Adelphi, aimed at strengthening TADB's internal systems for climate risk assessment and management.

Unveiling the results in Dar es Salaam, Derek Apell, AFAC Coordinator at AfDB, said the project represents a major advance in aligning financial institutions in Africa with sustainable development and climate resilience. "As banks such as TADB adopt climate risk screening for their clients, it will create incentives for corporate players and private borrowers to implement adaptation measures. This will in turn drive increased investment in climate resilience, which the continent urgently needs to meet its climate goals," Apell noted.

TADB's Managing Director, Frank Nyabundege, emphasized the uniqueness of the partnership with AfDB, GCA, and Adelphi. "This project enables us to evaluate and manage climate-related risks in agriculture financing, reinforcing TADB's role as Tanzania's premier development finance institution in agriculture," he said.

According to Hawaii Abdulla, TADB's Principal Strategic Planning Officer and Climate Change Lead, the support came at the right time. "It allows us to assess climate risk exposure within our lending portfolio and equips us with tools to profile clients for climate risk, thereby supporting strategic adaptation measures across the agriculture sector," she explained.

Thierry Senechal, Managing Director of Finance for Impact, said the tools developed allow banks to assess acute and chronic physical risks, as well as transition risks, and simulate their impacts on profitability, capital ratios, and liquidity. "TADB is a front runner because it is the first bank in Tanzania to conduct a full climate stress test, running simulations that demonstrate the potential impact of climate risks on financial performance," he said.

AfDB's Rita Effah, Senior Climate Officer and ACCF Coordinator, highlighted that the Africa Climate Change Fund, established in 2014, has been instrumental in providing grants for capacity building and creating enabling environments for climate finance. "Through this initiative, we are ensuring that by 2030 financial products and instruments align with Africa's sustainable and climate-related goals," she said.

Adele Cadario, Program Lead at GCA, noted that the ultimate beneficiaries will be local entrepreneurs and smallholder farmers. "Domestic banks like TADB can seize market opportunities to invest in adaptation, helping scale resilience for communities, businesses, and the national economy," she said.

With agriculture being the backbone of Tanzania's economy, this pioneering project places TADB at the forefront of integrating climate risk management into financial systems, setting a benchmark for other institutions across Africa.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.