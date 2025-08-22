Tanzania: Bugando Upgrades Surgery With Modern Digital Anaesthesia

22 August 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Abela Msikula

Mwanza — THE introduction of digital anesthesia machines at Bugando Zonal Referral Hospital in Mwanza is set to revolutionise surgical care, bringing unprecedented precision, safety and efficiency to operating rooms.

Unlike traditional methods that relied heavily on manual judgment and observation, the new technology enables medical staff to accurately measure anesthesia dosage, monitor how patients' lungs process the drugs in real time, and assess whether the remaining anesthesia can last through the procedure.

"This is a game changer for us," said Head of the Anesthesia Department Dr Rebecca Shija, "We no longer have to rely on guesswork. These machines provide real-time data, helping us deliver safer and more effective care."

To prepare for this transformation, at least 35 staff members have undergone comprehensive capacity-building training organised by the hospital in collaboration with the equipment supplier, Computech Healthcare.

Dr Shija noted that previously, anesthesiologists were sometimes forced to shake a patient to check for consciousness during surgery.

If the patient responded, they would have to estimate the additional dose needed, raising the risk of over- or under-medication.

"Thanks to the digital machines, we can now avoid such risky practices. The machines even show a patient's daily energy and caloric requirements, which helps with post-operative care and nutrition planning," she added.

Another anesthesia expert at Bugando, Dr Joseph Kitende said the training also signify the importance of maintaining confidentiality and emotional safety for patients.

"One key function of anesthesia is to suppress memory and pain. If a patient wakes up mid-operation and hears discussions about complications, like discovering fibroids during a cesarean, they might panic and jeopardize the procedure," he explained.

He recalled that in the past, doctors would look for indirect signs of recovery from anesthesia, such as tears, increased heart rate, or involuntary body movements like intestinal twitching, signals that were unreliable and posed risks, especially during delicate internal operations.

"Even slight movement could cause surgical tools to harm unintended areas. These machines eliminate that risk by providing continuous, precise monitoring," he said.

Computech Healthcare representative, Mr Ashok Bhandore assured hospital staff of the machines' efficiency and long-term durability, urging them to follow the manufacturer's maintenance guidelines to ensure optimal performance.

The digital anesthesia machines are expected to significantly enhance patient outcomes, reduce surgical complications, and modernize anesthetic practices at one of Tanzania's leading referral hospitals.

