Tanzania: USSI / Sadala Off to Strong Start in World Beach Pro Tour

Bujumbura — Tanzanian beach volleyball duo Abas Ussi and Khamis Sadala made a strong start at the World Beach Pro Tour Future tournament after clinching a 2-1 victory over Estonia's Tamm/ Nut in their opening qualifying round match yesterday.

The tournament, officially underway at Eden Palace Resort in Bujumbura, began with the qualification stages. Ussi and Sadala had a slow start, narrowly losing the first set 19-21.

However, they bounced back with renewed energy to claim the second set 21-17 to level the score and sealed the win with a 15-12 victory in the deciding set.

The hard-fought win pushes the Tanzanian pair a step closer to the prestigious Main Draw of the tournament.

The qualification stage comprises two rounds, and Ussi/Sadala have now advanced to the second round, where they join fellow Tanzanian teams: Omary Bure and David Neeke, and Lameck David and Ramadhan Masempele.

Unlike Ussi and Sadala, the other two Tanzanian teams were seeded directly into the second qualifying round and have yet to play.

All three pairs must win their upcoming matches to secure a spot in the Main Draw, where they will face top-tier international competition.

Speaking ahead of their debut, veteran player David Neeke expressed confidence in his partnership with rising star Omary Bure.

"This is our first time playing a major international tournament together. It's a great opportunity, not just to compete but to grow," said Neeke.

"It's also a chance to help nurture Bure's potential. I see this as an investment in the future of Tanzanian volleyball."

Neeke, who is nearing the end of his playing career, emphasised the importance of mentoring younger talent.

"At my age, it's the right time to pass on experience. By helping players like Bure gain exposure and confidence, we're building the next generation of champions," he added.

Bure also shared his excitement about the opportunity.

"I'm grateful to be part of such a major tournament for the first time, especially playing alongside an experienced player like Neeke. I'm ready to give it my all," said the young athlete.

Six Tanzanian players, forming three dynamic pairs, are participating in this prestigious global event, which runs through Sunday.

They will compete against top beach volleyball teams from powerhouses such as Brazil, Estonia, Germany, Japan, Latvia, Norway, Switzerland, Uganda and the United States.