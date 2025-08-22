Tanzania: Legends - Stars Stay Focused

Dar es Salaam — Tanzanian football legends have rallied behind the national football team -Taifa Stars, urging the team to maintain discipline, avoid reckless fouls and handle pressure calmly ahead of their crucial Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final against Morocco.

The quarter-final match between Taifa Stars and Morocco is set to be held at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, with kick-off scheduled for 8:00 pm tomorrow.

In an exclusive interview with the 'Daily News' yesterday, former Simba and Taifa Stars goalkeeper Steven Nemes, ex-Young Africans' midfielder, Edgar Fongo and former Simba and Yanga stalwart Aboubakari Kombo, stressed that knockout football demands absolute focus, especially against a tactically sharp and experienced opponents like Morocco.

The trio highlighted Morocco's strength in organisation and tactical discipline, reinforced by a seasoned coaching staff.

Despite the challenge, the veterans expressed strong confidence in Taifa Stars Head Coach, Hemed Suleiman and his assistants Juma Mgunda and Jamhuri Kihwelo.

"We have strong coaches who once played the game at a high level. I'm confident they've studied Morocco thoroughly and know exactly what to do," said Nemes.

Fongo emphasised the importance of merit-based team selection, saying: "Coaches must avoid picking players out of habit. They need to field disciplined, motivated players ready for battle."

Kombo called for a well-structured game plan and said: "Concentration is key. Morocco's tactical setup is solid, so we must identify their weaknesses early and exploit them."

The legends also praised the coaching staff's experience and leadership.

Nemes noted: "Our coaches know how to keep players calm and focused, and the players have the full support of Tanzanian fans at home." They urged the team to play with unity and national pride.

"We must defend stoutly, play with intensity and never underestimate Morocco; they have top coaches and quality players," Nemes warned.

Kombo added that confidence will be vital, and players should focus on the home advantage and not be intimidated by Morocco's reputation.

Nemes identified specific areas to target: "Morocco's midfield and defence have vulnerabilities. We can exploit those."

He went further, boldly claiming: "We are stronger than Morocco. We've challenged their 'big brothers' before and troubled them. With fan support and commitment, we can win."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, Kombo offered a cautious reminder: "Morocco cannot be given space. They're dangerous on set-pieces and operate well as a unit. Tanzania should draw inspiration from Kenya's spirited fight against them."

Nemes also recalled the grit of the 1994 Challenge Cup-winning squad and advised: "Our team back then fought for every ball, rain or shine. This team must show the same dedication."

He also warned about Morocco's tendency to provoke fouls, saying: "Our captain must push referees to consult VAR (Video Assistant Referee) when necessary. North African teams often try to manipulate decisions."

Kombo also had this to say: "Moroccan players are masters at provoking reckless fouls to gain free-kicks. Defenders and midfielders must stay disciplined."

Finally, both legends called on Tanzanian fans to be the '12th man' on the pitch.

"Fans must cheer loudly for all 90 minutes to energise our players and intimidate the opponents," urged Nemes.

Kombo agreed: "Let's fill the stadium with passion and create an atmosphere that Morocco cannot ignore."