Tanzania: Leaders Urge Unity, Peaceful Election

Dar es Salaam — Tanzanians have been urged to uphold the principles of peace and national cohesion established by the nation's founding fathers, the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and Sheikh Abeid Amani Karume.

Citizens were encouraged not to allow political differences or ideologies to become a source of division or cause disruptions to the country's peace during and after the upcoming October General Election.

Speaking yesterday while officiating at a dialogue among stakeholders on Peace, Justice and Democracy ahead of the General Election, Minister of State in the Second Vice-President's Office (Policy, Coordination and the House of Representatives), Mr Hamza Hassan Juma, said that Tanzanians, regardless of their religious beliefs or political views, are accustomed to peaceful coexistence.

Mr Juma represented Zanzibar's Second VicePresident Ahmed Suleiman Abdulla at the dialogue organised by the Tanzania Peace and Reconciliation Community (JMAT), held at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam.

"Through this General Election, we must not allow political differences or religious beliefs to tear apart our national cohesion. Our coexistence and tolerance were built on the principles of peace by our forefathers, the values we must preserve and not let the election disrupt our peace," said Mr Juma.

He further urged Tanzanians to reject extremist and divisive political statements that may incite unrest or tension throughout the election period, thereby protecting the country's reputation as a model of peace both internationally and within the East African Community (EAC).

JMAT Chairperson Sheikh Alhadi Salumu called on religious leaders to lead by example in promoting peace during the democratic process and to encourage their followers to practice both religious and political tolerance.

"Elections are an opportunity to demonstrate national patriotism. They provide a peaceful means of choosing our leaders in an inclusive and appropriate manner. Our goal is to ensure this dialogue educates the public and advocates for truth and transparency, reduces tensions and emphasises the importance of adhering to laws and regulations during the electoral process," he said.

Sheikh Salumu noted that peace and justice are interconnected, asserting that true justice cannot be achieved without peace. He condemned those who seek to disrupt peace in the name of pursuing justice.

He said that for the electoral process to be free and fair, all political actors and parties must prioritise integrity and avoid hateful statements.

He also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Police Force and legal institutions to perform their duties professionally and diligently to maintain public trust.

Furthermore, he stressed the importance of inclusively engaging youth, women and people with disabilities throughout the electoral process, as well as in political party policies and manifestos.

Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP) Jumanne Muliro, assured that the Police Force would not tolerate any unrest or disturbances during the election period.

"Our responsibility is to maintain peace and order by apprehending suspects and bringing them to justice. The police's primary duty during elections is to ensure peace and stability while respecting human rights," said SACP Muliro.

He assured the public of the police's readiness to address any urgent issues that may arise and pledged to protect voters, ensuring they can cast their ballots freely and without fear of intimidation or violence.

"Everyone, regardless of gender, has the legal right to participate in the electoral process without fear. We will ensure no one is threatened or harassed while voting and that all have free access to polling stations," he said.