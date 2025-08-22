Tanzania: NEMC Announces Zero Tolerance for Bus Operators, Industries Polluting the Environment

Dar es Salaam — The National Environment Management Council (NEMC) has warned Tanzanian bus operators against the degradation of the environment and infrastructure along Tanzania's major highways.

NEMC has also provided a toll-free number, 0800 110 115, for reporting environmental pollution caused by passengers, human activities, unlicensed industries, or individuals, in order to strengthen environmental management and bring positive change to society.

The warning was issued by NEMC Director General, Dr Immaculate Sware Semesi, while speaking to the media on the importance of protecting and managing highway and industrial environment in the country.

She said that there has been a mindset among passengers traveling on both long and short-distance buses of not valuing the environment, often engaging in littering and urinating on the roadside -- a practice that pollutes the environment, degrades air quality, and endangers public health.

She called on transport operators and passengers to improve cleanliness in buses and along road transport areas by stopping the habit of throwing garbage out of vehicles and urinating by the roadside.

"Clean surroundings are a right of every Tanzanian, and it is our collective duty to protect them. Throwing garbage out of vehicles and urinating along roadsides is not only bad behavior but also a violation of environmental laws. We are urging travelers and bus operators to cooperate with us by providing and using trash bins to end this pollution," she said.

Furthermore, NEMC has warned that those found littering or urinating on the roadside will face strict legal action, including fines and other penalties provided under environmental laws.

"I encourage all Tanzanians to be ambassadors of cleanliness in the areas they pass through. If we take action now, we can safeguard our health and the environment for current and future generations."