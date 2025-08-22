Tanzania: Seize Mining Opportunities for Economic Empowerment, Women Tipped

Dar es Salaam — Women in Tanzania and across Africa have been urged to embrace the mining sector as a powerful pathway to economic independence and to break through the traditionally male-dominated industry.

The newly appointed Continental Vice President of Commonwealth Business Women Africa (CBW-Africa) and former head of its Tanzania chapter, Engineer Lightness Salema said yesterday that the vast opportunities available within the mining sector for women are not only for mining but also for supplying of goods and services that support mining operations.

She was speaking during the CBW-Africa kickoff and leadership transition ceremony held at the British Council offices in Dar es Salaam.

"As women, we must seize the diverse opportunities in mining to strengthen our economic standing, including the supply of local materials and other essentials required by the industry," she urged.

However, she acknowledged the significant challenges many women face, such as lack of knowledge and limited access to capital, which continue to hinder their full participation in the sector.

"Access to funding remains a major obstacle for many women aspiring to enter mining businesses. Nevertheless, this is poised to improve, thanks to initiatives introduced by President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan aimed at economically empowering women," she explained.

The CBW-Africa member, Hellen Robert underscored the critical importance of financial discipline among women entrepreneurs.

She advised women to maintain a clear separation between personal and business finances to ensure the sustainability of their enterprises.

"Keeping accurate records is essential for monitoring business growth. Leveraging digital tools is equally important as they help advertise your business and expand your reach," she said.

CBW-Africa Founding President, Ngozi Oyewole, stressed that knowledge, information and confidence were vital for women to succeed in business.

"Information, knowledge and confidence should be considered in any woman's business that needs to thrive," she explained.

She further urged African women to showcase their skills and businesses globally in order to uplift themselves economically.

During the ceremony, Elizabeth Mleli was introduced as the new head of the CBW-Africa Tanzania chapter, replacing Eng Salema who has taken up the continental leadership position.

The event also highlighted the symbolism of the CBW-Africa sash, designed in regal purple and gold.

It represents unity, empowerment, visibility and advocacy, reflecting the organisation's mission to amplify women's voices and impact across the business landscape.

CBW-Africa continues to position itself as a vibrant movement driving digital literacy for girls, connecting women entrepreneurs across borders and advocating policies that advance gender equality within the Commonwealth and beyond.