Southern Africa: SADC Centre Commends TMA for Quality Weather Services

Dar es Salaam — The Southern African Development Community Climate Service Centre (SADC CSC) has commended the Tanzania Meteorological Authority(TMA) for its remarkable progress in delivering quality weather services.

The centre also pledged to continue working closely with the Authority through regional initiatives aimed at strengthening climate services across SADC member states.

The remarks were made by the head of the visiting delegation from SADC CSC, Ms Surekha Ramessur, during a working visit to TMA headquarters in Dar es Salaam, on Monday this week.

SADC CSC is coordinating the implementation of the regional project Intra-ACP Climate Services and Related Applications (ClimSA), designed to enhance climate service delivery in SADC countries.

The purpose of the mission was to inspect equipment donated to Tanzania under the ClimSA project and to officially hand them over to TMA for institutional use. The equipment included client workstations for ClimSA Stations and Early Warning Systems, two servers and a data rescue facility for weather data storage.

The official handover took place at the office of the TMA Director of Infrastructure and Technical Services, Dr Pascal Waniha. Dr Waniha expressed appreciation to the SADC Secretariat and the Climate Service Centre for their continued support to member states in improving climate and weather services.

"The contribution of these modern facilities will significantly boost our capacity to deliver timely and reliable weather forecasts, particularly in early warning systems," he noted.

During the visit, the experts also toured various TMA operations, including the ongoing construction of the Eastern Zone Office and the Tsunami Early Warning Centre.

The ClimSA project, implemented in SADC member states including Tanzania, is funded by the European Union's Development Fund (EDF). Its main objective is to strengthen the ability of member states to provide accurate weather and climate services, with a particular focus on early warnings for extreme weather events.