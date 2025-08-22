Africa: TZ Urges Trade Unions to Drive Africa's Labour Agenda

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania has called on African trade unions to remain at the forefront in safeguarding workers' rights while advancing inclusive economic growth across the continent.

The call was made by Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Labour, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disability), Mr Ridhiwani Kikwete yesterday in Dar es Salaam when addressing the 46th General Council Meeting of the Organisation of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU).

Minister Ridhiwani said the gathering comes at a critical time when the global economy, climate change and technological shifts are reshaping labour markets "The theme of this meeting--Trade unionism in the face of new challenges: What strategies to adopt for the future--is timely," he stressed. "Trade unions are not just defenders of workers' rights; they are also critical partners in driving sustainable development, equity and stability in our societies."

He also conveyed a message of solidarity from President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who praised OATUU for choosing Tanzania as host, describing it as a reflection of trust in the country's longstanding commitment to workers' rights, social justice and inclusive development.

Mr Ridhiwani highlighted Tanzania's achievements in strengthening labour relations, citing constitutional guarantees on the right of association and structured social dialogue through the Labour, Economic and Social Council.

He said these platforms have helped resolve disputes, improve working conditions and shape policies for both formal and informal sector workers.

He further noted that the government, under President Samia's leadership, continues to implement reforms aimed at improving workers' welfare.

These include periodic reviews of the minimum wage, expansion of vocational training for youth, strengthening of occupational health and safety standards, and widening access to social security, particularly for informal sector workers.

"At the same time, we are committed to promoting gender equality and the inclusion of persons with disabilities in the workplace, in line with international labour conventions," he added.

Representing the OATUU, Mr Joshua Ansah, who is the Secretary-General of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Ghana, underscored the pressing challenges facing trade unions today, citing unemployment, climate change and social inequalities as urgent issues requiring bold strategies.

"This meeting is an opportunity to collectively reflect and find ways to address the multiple crises confronting workers across Africa," he said.

"We are aware of the threats posed by climate change, the pressure on African economies and the struggles of women and vulnerable groups. It is only through serious engagement and forwardlooking strategies that unions can effectively defend workers' rights in this new era."

One of the participants, Mr Benjamin Anyagre from Ghana, who doubles as CEO of the Afrikan Continental Union, described the meeting as "timely and strategic" in addressing pressing continental challenges such as youth unemployment and migration.

"Africa's population is rapidly growing, particularly among the youth. The real question is whether we are creating enough decent jobs with living wages for them," he said. "If we fail to address this, many will continue seeking greener pastures abroad, even though Africa has the potential to generate opportunities within."

He further urged stronger engagement between trade unions and governments to ensure that policy resolutions from such meetings translate into tangible actions.

"What is often lacking in Africa is active citizen participation. If people do not hold leaders accountable, progress will remain elusive," Mr Anyagre cautioned.

The OATUU General Council, convened every four years, brings together trade union leaders from across the continent to review progress, share experiences and chart strategies for strengthening Africa's labour movement.

This year's deliberations will focus on the future of trade unionism in a rapidly changing world and the strategies required to protect workers while shaping inclusive development across Africa.