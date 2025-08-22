Namibia: Nored Seeks New CEO As Nakashole's Contract Ends After Suspension

The Northern Regional Electricity Distributor (Nored) has announced it is in the process of filling the position of chief executive officer (CEO), currently occupied by Fillemon Nakashole, who is on suspension.

Nakashole, whose employment contract expires in December, was suspended last April, following anonymous allegations of his involvement in illegal business dealings and that he has accepted kickbacks from a truck company at Ondangwa.

Nored spokesperson Simon Lukas on Tuesday said Nakashole's employment contract will not be renewed.

"His contract is coming to an end, and it is not being renewed," he said.

This confirmation follows Nored's advertisement this week for a CEO.

The job listing, published in print media on Monday, states that applicants must hold a master's degree in engineering, commerce, or finance.

In addition, candidates must have at least 10 years' relevant management experience, five of which must have been served at an executive level within an organisation of comparable size and complexity.

Nored board chairperson Johannes Uushini yesterday said Nakashole is currently a Nored employee.

He said it is normal practice for companies to advertise for the position of CEO while the substantive is still incumbent.

". . . because otherwise you could have heard that Nored has parted ways with Nakashole," he said.

Nakashole yesterday told The Namibian his disciplinary hearing has not been finalised yet.

Nored has not had a substantive CEO since Nakashole's suspension.

Toivo Shovaleka was appointed as acting CEO, serving in the role from 5 April 2024 until 23 July this year.

On 24 July 2025, Nored's executive manager for engineering services, Lucas Siremo, was appointed as acting CEO.

He will remain in the position until a permanent appointment is made.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, Nored expressed confidence in Siremo's leadership.

"We believe the company will continue to strive for success under his leadership," the statement reads.

In an anonymous letter last month, Nored was accused of awarding a company allegedly owned by a spouse of one of its senior managers a N$61-million tender.

According to the letter, then-acting CEO Shovaleka signed the contract.

Shovaleka told The Namibian at the time that everything "was above board".

He also said that the letter was written by an official "who knows what the issue is. There is nothing untoward. Everything is above board".