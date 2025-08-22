Tunisia: President Saïed Targets Corruption in Education, Declares 'No Place for Criminals in the State'

Tunis, August 22, 2025 — President Kaïs Saïed made an unannounced visit, on Thursday, to the National Pedagogical Center, where he strongly denounced "endemic corruption" within a number of educational institutions across Tunisia. He vowed that "anyone found guilty of corruption will fully face justice."

During the unannounced visit, the Head of State rejected the notion that distributing subsidized textbooks and notebooks should be considered as "aid" or a "favor," emphasizing that " it is a legitimate right for every Tunisian child, not charity." "I hate the word "aid," he stressed.

Several staff members reported cases of corruption within some institutions and retaliation against whistleblowers. Responding firmly, Saïed said "anyone guilty of corruption must answer to the justice system. There is no place for criminals in state institutions."

He called for a nationwide cleanup, pledging to prosecute anyone who has committed "offenses against the people." "The State will not back down," he added, noting that true responsibility lies with those who "internalize their institutions" by serving the public interest rather than hidden agendas.

President Saïed also praised students and people with special needs, lauding their "remarkable" achievements, describing them as "creators and exceptional individuals."

Finally, he criticized groups attempting to "obstruct the functioning of the State and sabotage the country," promising that "such actions will not be tolerated."