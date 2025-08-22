Nigeria: 1,600 Persons With Disabilities Enrol in Katsina Health Scheme

Senior special assistant (SSA) to Governor Dikko Umaru Radda on Disability Affairs, Rt. Lt. Hudu Usman (rtd),, has said more than 1,600 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) have been enrolled into the Katsina State Health Contributory Management Agency (KTSCHMA).

It is a major milestone in the administration's efforts to improve healthcare access for vulnerable groups.

Usman, who heads the Office of Disability Affairs, disclosed this to journalists in his office yesterday, highlighting its key achievements under Governor Radda's disability-inclusive agenda.

He said the enrollment is part of a broader package of welfare support that also includes the sponsorship of four PWDs with a total of ₦5 million, as well as the distribution of assistive devices such as wheelchairs and tricycles.

To boost economic independence, the office organised skill acquisition and vocational training programmes for over 750 PWDs across the three senatorial zones of the state. Beneficiaries include 450 participants in the Katsina Zone, 150 in the Daura Zone, and another 150 in the Funtua Zone.

Working with government agencies and NGOs, the team facilitated relief interventions such as food distribution to 300 PWDs through SEMA and 100 bags of food items through Gwagware Foundation. In addition, 200 out-of-school children with disabilities have been reintegrated into education programmes.

He added that his office is currently conducting sensitisation campaigns for Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) across the three senatorial zones to ensure that PWDs exercise their political rights. It has also advocated for greater inclusion of PWDs in local government administration and decision-making processes.

Public awareness campaigns have been launched to reduce stigma and discrimination against PWDs, alongside efforts to improve accessibility in public buildings, schools, and transport systems in line with universal design standards.

Usman, emphasised that these initiatives reflect Governor Radda's commitment to building an inclusive Katsina where no one is left behind.