Nigeria: Four Dead, 41 Rescued in Sokoto Boat Mishap

The joint operation carried out by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), the Goronyo Local Government Authority, and local community divers has rescued 41 persons and recovered four bodies from the recent boat mishap in Goronyo, Sokoto State, saying the death toll increased after another body was retrieved on Friday.

"A funeral prayer was conducted in accordance with Islamic rites before the victim was laid to rest," the statement released by NEMA's Head, Press Unit, Manzo Ezekiel, on Friday, said.

"NEMA's Director General, Mrs Zubaida Umar, commended the rescue team for their diligence and lauded the collective efforts of all stakeholders towards it," it added.

It said as part of Thursday's operations, August 21, 2025, the rescue team visited Takuske, Kwakwazu, Bari, and Gamiha villages, where many of the boat passengers lived.

The visits provided an opportunity to verify the number of persons still missing and to console bereaved families. It was also confirmed that 16 passengers survived the tragedy.

"With these developments, the multi-agency search and rescue mission has been officially concluded," it further added.

It will be recalled that the ill-fated boat capsized on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at Kojiyo village, near the Goronyo Dam in Sokoto State.