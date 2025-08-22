South Africa: School Principal Charged With Sexual Assualt Granted R3 000 Bail

A 51-year-old school principal, Cornelius Sebothoma, who stands accused of sexually assaulting a learner appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Thursday where he was granted R3 000 bail.

The case has been postponed to 20 October 2025 for further proceedings.

The incident allegedly occurred at approximately 11:00 on Saturday at a local school in the Lebowakgomo policing area.

According to reports, a 17-year-old female learner went to the principal's office to retrieve her cellphone that had been confiscated by her teacher during class time.

It is alleged that the victim made several attempts to collect her cellphone from the principal's office but was unsuccessful as the principal was not available.

On Saturday, when she returned to collect her cellphone, the principal allegedly instructed her to come alone to his office. The victim informed her friend to wait outside before returning to the office, where the suspect allegedly touched her inappropriately and sexually assaulted her.

The victim reported the incident to her family, and the matter was subsequently reported to the Lebowakgomo Police Station on Wednesday.

The case was referred to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

The suspect was immediately arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said: "It is deeply disturbing when those entrusted with the care and education of our children allegedly abuse their positions of authority.

"Schools should be safe havens for learning, not places where children fear for their safety. We commend the victim for her courage in reporting this incident and assure the community that we will ensure a thorough investigation and that justice takes its course."