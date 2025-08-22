Zimbabwe: Shamhu Revives 'Cremora' Politics With Mnangagwa Praise Singing in Parliament

Former cabinet minister and ZANU-PF stalwart Webster Shamhu reignited memories of his infamous "Cremora" praise singing on Thursday when he delivered effusive tributes to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's recently ended Southern African Development Community (SADC) chairmanship.

Shamhu, who now serves as Chegutu East MP and chairs the Foreign Affairs and International Trade Committee rose in Parliament to salute what he described as a "historic chapter" for Zimbabwe and the region.

"I rise today with great pride to salute a historic chapter in the journey of our nation and region, the Chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) by His Excellency, President Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. His leadership of the 44th SADC Summit provided the political anchor and vision that propelled Southern Africa forward with renewed momentum," Shamhu said

The former ZANU-PF commissar listed infrastructure projects such as the Beitbridge-Harare-Chirundu Highway, the Mbudzi Interchange, the expansion of Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and the commissioning of Hwange Units 7 and 8 as examples of Mnangagwa's "regional legacy."

He also credited the president with inspiring industrialisation across the bloc citing Harare's hosting of the 7th SADC Industrialisation Week, the Education 5.0 model and the climate-smart Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme.

"Zimbabwe does not simply occupy a seat in SADC. Zimbabwe leads, Zimbabwe inspires and Zimbabwe delivers," Shamhu claimed

Mnangagwa handed the SADC chairmanship to Madagascar's Andry Rajoelina at the 45th Summit in Antananarivo last week.

Shamhu insisted the transition showed Zimbabwe's impact noting that both Madagascar and Mauritius signed an amendment to the SADC Treaty "thanks to the leadership prowess of His Excellency."

Shamhu's latest remarks evoked memories of his past loyalty to the late Robert Mugabe when he famously likened the former president to "Cremora," a powdered milk brand.

That comment earned him nationwide ridicule and the enduring nickname "Cremora."

In recent years, Shamhu has redirected his trademark praise towards Mnangagwa.

Earlier this year he told a gathering in Kwekwe that the president should rule beyond 2028 urging him to disregard constitutional term limits.

While his allies hail him as a passionate party loyalist critics view Shamu's rhetoric as outdated praise singing reminiscent of Zimbabwe's one-man cult politics.